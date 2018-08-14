< Back to All News

Western Sierra Celebrates Health Center Week

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 12:38 AM PDT

Honoring health care heroes is the idea behind National Health Center Week. And Western Sierra Medical Clinic is among the 13-hundred community centers in California celebrating. Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Christina Lasich, says they’re the largest outpatient provider in Nevada and Sierra Counties, serving about one of every four residents…

click to listen to Dr. Lasich

Lasich says a key to providing good health care is establishing strong relationships with patients, listening to their needs and building new programs…

click to listen to Dr. Lasich

Lasich says Western Sierra has enjoyed fast-paced growth and opened several health centers in the last couple of years, with one in Penn Valley, two in Auburn, and one in Kings Beach. They also introduced women’s health services around that same time. They’ve also established addiction management services.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha