Western Sierra Celebrates Health Center Week

Honoring health care heroes is the idea behind National Health Center Week. And Western Sierra Medical Clinic is among the 13-hundred community centers in California celebrating. Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Christina Lasich, says they’re the largest outpatient provider in Nevada and Sierra Counties, serving about one of every four residents…

click to listen to Dr. Lasich

Lasich says a key to providing good health care is establishing strong relationships with patients, listening to their needs and building new programs…

click to listen to Dr. Lasich

Lasich says Western Sierra has enjoyed fast-paced growth and opened several health centers in the last couple of years, with one in Penn Valley, two in Auburn, and one in Kings Beach. They also introduced women’s health services around that same time. They’ve also established addiction management services.