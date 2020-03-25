< Back to All News

Western Sierra Clinic Shifting Support to Meet Needs

Posted: Mar. 25, 2020 12:18 AM PDT

Medical practitioners at Western Sierra Medical Clinic are still providing urgent care but are altering the way they do business during COVID-19 stay at home orders. CEO, Scott McFarland, says they are taking exra precautions with patients that call and or come to the clinics.

He says they are also screening patients at he door if they come to the clinic.

The Western Sierra pharmacy is mailing prescriptions when appropriate and currently dental work is emergency only. McFarland says that they are keeping regular clinic hours, but could increase time if needed.

McFarland says usually the clinic sees 300 patients a day, but is seeing just under 200 per day since the stay-at-home orders were put in place..

