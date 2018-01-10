< Back to All News

Western Sierra Names New Chief Medical Officer

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 2:28 PM PST

A woman described as a longtime resident, community leader, and medical professional has been promoted to Chief Medical Officer of Western Sierra Medical Clinic, the largest outpatient provider in Nevada and Sierra Counties. Chief Executive Officer, Scott McFarland, says Doctor Christina Lasich joined the Clinic in 2016 and has been in private practice since 2001…

click to listen Scott McFarland

In a news release, Western Sierra says Lasich will oversee the health care staff and quality of patient care at its seven centers, from Auburn to Kings Beach-Tahoe. McFarland says Lasich appreciates Western Sierra’s wellness-centered approach…

click to listen to Scott McFarland

McFarland says Doctor Heather Lucas-Ross left the position to focus on her clinical practice. She will treat patients in Grass Valley and Penn Valley. She will also accept new family medicine patients, consult on more complex cases, with colleagues, perform in-office procedures, and treat pain clinic patients.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha