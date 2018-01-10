Western Sierra Names New Chief Medical Officer

A woman described as a longtime resident, community leader, and medical professional has been promoted to Chief Medical Officer of Western Sierra Medical Clinic, the largest outpatient provider in Nevada and Sierra Counties. Chief Executive Officer, Scott McFarland, says Doctor Christina Lasich joined the Clinic in 2016 and has been in private practice since 2001…

In a news release, Western Sierra says Lasich will oversee the health care staff and quality of patient care at its seven centers, from Auburn to Kings Beach-Tahoe. McFarland says Lasich appreciates Western Sierra’s wellness-centered approach…

McFarland says Doctor Heather Lucas-Ross left the position to focus on her clinical practice. She will treat patients in Grass Valley and Penn Valley. She will also accept new family medicine patients, consult on more complex cases, with colleagues, perform in-office procedures, and treat pain clinic patients.