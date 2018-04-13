< Back to All News

Western Sierra Offers Care Management Services

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 1:11 PM PDT

Western Sierra Medical Clinic is joining a growing list of health care providers in offering what’s called “care management services”. Chief Medical Officer Christina Lasich says they’ve contracted with a company that offers “health coaching”, over the phone, for Medicare patients who have two or more chronic conditions that are expected to last at least one year…

click to listen to Christina Lasich

Lasich expects a lot of people in Western Sierra’s coverage area, in Nevada as well as Placer Counties, to be eligible, given the high senior population…

click to listen to Christina Lasich

Western Sierra says the goal of the care management service is that patients will have significant improvements in their stress levels, diet, exercise levels, and physical and emotional health. Lasich says there’s an automatic enrollment system that’s still optonal for qualifying patients.

