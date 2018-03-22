< Back to All News

Westerns Featured at Festival Fundraiser

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

It’s a one-day film festival that serves as a fundraiser for the big film festival later in the year. The Nevada City Film Festival presents ‘Best of the West’ Saturday at the Nevada Theater. Festival Director Jesse Locks says six iconic westerns will be shown in one day…

Listen to Jesse Locks 1

The six films are…

Listen to Jesse Locks 2

The 1941 film called ‘Nevada City’ wasn’t filmed in Nevada City, but stars Roy Rogers and is considered one of the so-called ‘B Westerns’ that later became common in that era. Locks admits six films in one day can be a little long, but she says there will be breaks between films….

Listen to Jesse Locks 3

Tickets are sold per each individual screening. Proceeds go toward putting on the Nevada City Film Festival in September, and some of the funds are used for things as waiving entry fees for local filmmakers. The Best of the West runs from 11am to midnight.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha