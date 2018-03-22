Westerns Featured at Festival Fundraiser

It’s a one-day film festival that serves as a fundraiser for the big film festival later in the year. The Nevada City Film Festival presents ‘Best of the West’ Saturday at the Nevada Theater. Festival Director Jesse Locks says six iconic westerns will be shown in one day…

Listen to Jesse Locks 1

The six films are…

Listen to Jesse Locks 2

The 1941 film called ‘Nevada City’ wasn’t filmed in Nevada City, but stars Roy Rogers and is considered one of the so-called ‘B Westerns’ that later became common in that era. Locks admits six films in one day can be a little long, but she says there will be breaks between films….

Listen to Jesse Locks 3

Tickets are sold per each individual screening. Proceeds go toward putting on the Nevada City Film Festival in September, and some of the funds are used for things as waiving entry fees for local filmmakers. The Best of the West runs from 11am to midnight.

–gf