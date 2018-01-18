Weston Critical of KNCO Fire Coverage

A Nevada County supervisor has a bit of a beef with KNCO. At the Penn Valley town hall meeting Tuesday night, Hank Weston was asked about fire preparedness and coverage. Weston was asked about the main areas to improve with evacuation, and he singled out the radio station. Weston says KNCO’s coverage of the Wind Complex Fires wasn’t what it was during the Forty Niner Fire decades ago…

Listen to Hank Weston 1

The Forty Niner Fire destroyed 144 homes and 219 other structures in 1988. About 30 homes were damaged from the Lobo and McCourtney fires last October, with some people still not back in their homes yet. Weston says during the Forty Niner Fire, a KNCO reporter was working directly with fire officials…

Listen to Hank Weston 2

At KNCO, we promise to have better coordination with county and fire officials in the future.

–gf