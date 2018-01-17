< Back to All News

Weston Holds Final Penn Valley Town Hall

Jan. 17, 2018

A strong turnout for a town hall meeting in Penn Valley last night. The event, hosted by the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce, featured Supervisor Hank Weston’s annual presentation to the group as he enters his final year in office. Chamber President Mike Mastrodonado joked with Weston as he introduced him to the overflow crowd at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Hall.*

Weston spoke about the county’s housing and the homeless, and improving the ‘Code Red’ emergency notification process as result of the fires in October. Other issues on his agenda were the Penn Valley sewer upgrade; along with how the county is handling the E-Coli issue at Lake Wildwood, as well as state parks projects including Malafkoff Diggins becoming the first fully solar powered park. Weston did take the opportunity to thank his Penn Valley constituents as he concluded his comments.*

He went on to thank them for all of their support being there when he needed them. The Supervisor made one final joke as he told the audience they could always call on him- and hinting at his successor.*

Sue Hoek is running for Weston’s seat in 2018. Other presentations at the Town Hall included the FireSafe Council of Nevada County, the Penn Valley Municipal Advisory Council, and the Lake Wildwood Association. Weston has been the District 4 supervisor for 12 years.

