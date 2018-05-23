Weston Says Covered Bridge Work in Jeopardy

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors just learned in the last couple of days that there may not be enough money in the upcoming state budget to begin restoration of the Bridgeport Covered Bridge. Supervisor Hank Weston says the bids for construction are higher than anticipated…

The Board passed a resolution to write a letter of support for adding the two-point-eight million, but Weston says they really don’t know who to send it to…

If the contract is awarded, restoration work is set to begin this summer. Otherwise, re-bidding the project for next year will likely cost more. The bridge, which was built in 1862, has been closed since 2011.

