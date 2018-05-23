< Back to All News

Weston Says Covered Bridge Work in Jeopardy

Posted: May. 23, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors just learned in the last couple of days that there may not be enough money in the upcoming state budget to begin restoration of the Bridgeport Covered Bridge. Supervisor Hank Weston says the bids for construction are higher than anticipated…

Listen to Hank Weston 1

The Board passed a resolution to write a letter of support for adding the two-point-eight million, but Weston says they really don’t know who to send it to…

Listen to Hank Weston 2

If the contract is awarded, restoration work is set to begin this summer. Otherwise, re-bidding the project for next year will likely cost more. The bridge, which was built in 1862, has been closed since 2011.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha