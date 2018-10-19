< Back to All News

Weston Sendoff at Western Gateway Park Saturday

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

With the November election just a couple of weeks away now, that means Hank Weston’s term is almost up as Nevada County Supervisor. Weston is not seeking re-election, and a sendoff has been organized for him this weekend. Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Julie Patterson-Hunter says it will be a barbecue and a picnic in Penn Valley’s Western Gateway Park…

Listen to Julie Patterson-Hunter 1

There will be barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs with sides, and refreshments including beer, wine, and sodas. Patterson-Hunter says they are selling tickets to the event, which pay for the food…

Listen to Julie Patterson-Hunter 2

The event is from 2 to 5pm. Weston, who is 75, announced a year ago that he would not be seeking election for a fourth term.

–gf

