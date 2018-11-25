< Back to All News

Wet Cornish Christmas Kicks Off GV Holiday Season

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 5:08 PM PST

It was a bit of a soggy opening for the 51st Cornish Christmas Friday. However, even with the rain, the people that showed up were having a great experience. Even Downtown Association Executive Director said it was new experience for her.

Listen to Marni Marshall

Because some of the vendors did not show, most of the activity wa focused on MIll Street. Tess Kitchen Store was pleased with a turnout on a rainy evening.*

Listen to Brenda

Karen form Lola and Jack and Junk in the Trunk said customers still found their way to the store.

Listen to Karen

Cornish Christmas continues each Friday through December 21st with the Cornish Carol Choir and the Town Crier kicking things off at 6 o’clock.

 

