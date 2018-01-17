< Back to All News

Wet Hill Road Lane Still Closed Year After Slide

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 7:07 AM PST

With the wet season now underway, the Nevada County roads department wants to remind you that a slide from a year ago still has a lane closure in place. Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says the slide was above the Rood Center off of North Bloomfield Road…

Listen to Trisha Tillotson 1

Tillotson says that area never dried out enough to make repairs, and private property is still affected. Tillotson says it’s still not completely safe as far as if land could move again…

Listen to Trisha Tillotson 2

There is no estimation on when the lane will be repaired, but use caution when you are headed in that area.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha