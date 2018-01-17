Wet Hill Road Lane Still Closed Year After Slide

With the wet season now underway, the Nevada County roads department wants to remind you that a slide from a year ago still has a lane closure in place. Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says the slide was above the Rood Center off of North Bloomfield Road…

Tillotson says that area never dried out enough to make repairs, and private property is still affected. Tillotson says it’s still not completely safe as far as if land could move again…

There is no estimation on when the lane will be repaired, but use caution when you are headed in that area.

