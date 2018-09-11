< Back to All News

Wet Winter Predicted For North State

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 12:54 AM PDT

It’s not even officially autumn yet, but winter weather predictions are already coming out. And one notable one comes from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Senior Editor Sarah Perreault is indicating Northern California won’t be dry. She says rainfall will be above normal, with near-normal snowfall, and average to slightly below-average temperatures…

Perreault says the coldest periods will occur in late-December, mid-January, and early-February. April and May will be cooler and drier than normal. She says there hasn’t been a lot of moderation this decade…

And Perreault also touts an annual accuracy rate of around 80-percent each winter for Old Farmer’s Almanac.

