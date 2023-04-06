< Back to All News

Wetlands Issue Delays Mill St Parking Project

Posted: Apr. 6, 2023 12:34 AM PDT

Construction of a 32-space parking lot designed to offset the loss of parking spots from the Mill Street promenade won’t begin for at least a few more months. Principal Planner, Lance Lowe, says all the precipitation this winter has resulted in some unexpected wetlands concerns for the city-owned property, at 309 Mill Street…

click to listen to Lance Lowe

Neighbors had also noted the changes to the lot…

click to listen to Lance Lowe

And the steep topography was already going to require extensive grading, along with a retaining wall, for what would be a half-million dollar project. Lowe says it will likely be a permit system for the lot. The property was once occupied by a historic sawmill. And then it was later converted into a brewery, as well as an icehouse, before it was most recently an apartment house. But after a fire, the lot has been vacant since 2009.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha