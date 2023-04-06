Wetlands Issue Delays Mill St Parking Project

Construction of a 32-space parking lot designed to offset the loss of parking spots from the Mill Street promenade won’t begin for at least a few more months. Principal Planner, Lance Lowe, says all the precipitation this winter has resulted in some unexpected wetlands concerns for the city-owned property, at 309 Mill Street…

Neighbors had also noted the changes to the lot…

And the steep topography was already going to require extensive grading, along with a retaining wall, for what would be a half-million dollar project. Lowe says it will likely be a permit system for the lot. The property was once occupied by a historic sawmill. And then it was later converted into a brewery, as well as an icehouse, before it was most recently an apartment house. But after a fire, the lot has been vacant since 2009.