Where did 420 Originate?

Have you heard the term 420 and wondered what it meant? The term has become synonymous with marijuana use. Now you may be wondering, how did the term 420 become associated with pot? A number of myths have developed over the years and KNCO went to the streets to see what locals think about how the term originated. Some teenagers had interesting thoughts.

Local law enforcement also supported a time story- but with a bit more detail to the story including San Rafael High School students looking for a mythical abandoned marijuana crop.

After digging a bit deeper, the San Rafael High School connection and the search for a marijuana crop was confirmed by a local source that was actually a student at the school at the time in the mid 1970s.

And one more piece of the puzzle fell into in place, connecting the ritual act, to the date.

And from that day forward it began to build momentum and has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon that has spread across the country and even around the world.