Whispering Pines COVID Clinic Scaling Back

The ongoing decline in the number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Nevada County also means the Whispering Pines Clinic is reducing the number of days it’s open. That’s at least through July. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the specific weekdays it’ll be open will vary from week-to-week, although the hours will still be from 9am to Noon and 1 to 4pm. It will also no longer be open on Saturday…

As of this week, the county says over 60-percent of local adults, or ages 18 and over, have at least one dose and it’s still around 52 to 53-percent for those who are fully vaccinated…

Wolfe says Whispering Pines is also the only county clinic that offers all three vaccines. Public Health Director Jill Blake says it’s time to shift the county’s focus and energy to reaching those who may not have the time, resources, or ability, to come out to a site. She says the REACH team will provide pop-up clinics in hard-to-access communities and in-home vaccinations for those unable to leave the house for medical reasons. They’ll also work with local businesses to vaccinate their staffs. Opportunities also remain available at local pharmacies and other clinics.