White Barn Project Enters Its Second Year

It’s just a little more than a month until the Nevada County Fair, and for the F-F-A and 4-H kids, one of their worries is getting their uniforms ready. They are known for wearing all white clothes, which aren’t always the easises to find, and aren’t worn much during the rest of the year. That’s wear the White Barn Project comes in, which is now in its second year…

Judy East with Soroptimist Initernational of Grass Valley says they have created an exchange, and are also accepting donations. She says anything white would be appreciated when it comes to clothing…

There are several dropoff locations around Grass Valley and Nevada City. The distribution days will be July 19 and 20 at the fairgrounds.

