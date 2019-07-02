< Back to All News

White Barn Project Enters Its Second Year

Posted: Jul. 2, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

It’s just a little more than a month until the Nevada County Fair, and for the F-F-A and 4-H kids, one of their worries is getting their uniforms ready. They are known for wearing all white clothes, which aren’t always the easises to find, and aren’t worn much during the rest of the year. That’s wear the White Barn Project comes in, which is now in its second year…

Listen to Judy East 1

Judy East with Soroptimist Initernational of Grass Valley says they have created an exchange, and are also accepting donations. She says anything white would be appreciated when it comes to clothing…

Listen to Judy East 2

There are several dropoff locations around Grass Valley and Nevada City. The distribution days will be July 19 and 20 at the fairgrounds.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha