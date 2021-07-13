White Barn Project for FFA and 4-H Uniforms

Every year hundreds of Nevada County youth participate in agriculture and livestock projects as part of Future Farmers of America and 4 -H organizations. In order to present their animals and projects in competition at the county fair, the organizations require participants wear a uniform. The uniform consists of white button down shirts, white jeans, ties, scarves and head wear and in some cases a jacket. However, the uniforms come at a price, and not all community members can afford them.

Speaking with KNCO’s Tom Fitzsimmons, Soroptimist International, member Judy East says her organization sponsors the White Barn Project to assist with members getting the uniform. All year long the project collects gently used items and then distributes them, prior to the Nevada County Fair, to those that cannot afford them. Former members or members that have outgrown their white clothing donates the items.

She also says that with some of the accessories, there is a lending library available too.

East also says that the White Barn Project also supports last minute needs of particpants.

Distribution Day is Thursday July 15 from 10am -4pm at Ponderosa Hall at the Fairgrounds.

Soroptimist has been supporting the White Barn Project since 2018.