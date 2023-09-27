< Back to All News

White Shirt Program Needs More Volunteers

Posted: Sep. 27, 2023 12:40 AM PDT

The White Shirt Volunteer Program of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department is now about 25 years old. But participation needs some beefing up. Sergeant Dennis Haack coordinates the program. He says the department would be lost without them. Their numerous jobs include serving civil paperwork, checking in visitors at the jail, and assisting the property unit. They also help out at annual community events…

From assisting school resource officers, disaster preparedness, and even residential vacation checks, White Shirt volunteers dedicate thousands of hours a year…

Haack says the program saves the sheriff’s department about 100-thousand dollars a year. But currently they only have eight volunteers, when they’ve had as many as 40. Many haven’t come back since the pandemic put things on hold for a while. If you’re interested, go to the Sheriff’s Department website.

