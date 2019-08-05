< Back to All News

Shelter Holds Contest for Best Meatless Burger

Posted: Aug. 5, 2019 8:08 AM PDT

With non-meat burgers becoming more common around the country, one local animal shelter is partnering with local restaurants this month in what is being called the Vegan Burger Battle. Animal Place, which is a farm animal shelter on McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, has enlisted several restaurants to come up with their best vegan burger. Adoption Manager Kelcie Leach came up with this idea…

Leach says the idea not only helps the restaurants, and helps get people to try something that maybe they are not familiar with, but Leach says it also helps out Animal Place in a couple of ways…

You can vote at animalplace.org, where they also include the nine participating restaurants and descriptions of their burgers. The winner will be announced at the end of the month.

