WIC Program Getting Electronic Upgrade

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 6:36 AM PDT

While some of us may not understand apps with smart phones, there are more and more of them. That can actually be a good thing, especially when it comes to things like county and state services. Starting this summer, the WIC Program, will have an app to keep track of benefits. WIC stands for Women, Infants, and Children, and Nevada County Program manager Debra Wilson says it’s a supplemental nutrition program for pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and young children…

Wilson says it’s kind of like Cal Fresh and the E-B-T or electronic benefit card, but it’s much smarter..

WIC is a federally funded program, under the United States Department of Agriculture.

