WIC Program Ranks High in Breastfeeding Rates

Posted: May. 15, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Women who participate in Nevada County’s WIC (wick) program have one of the higher breastfeeding rates than those in other states and counties…

WIC stands for Women, Infant, and Children’s, and is a supplemental nutrition program, and also provides expertise to mothers and babies who may be struggling with breastfeeding. Program Manager Debra Wilson says there’s a reason Nevada County’s program does so well…

Wilson says breastmilk is an important building block in human development–providing nutrition, development of a healthy immune system, and psychological benefits to both mother and baby.

