Wilburn Named New Nevada County Librarian

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

She can finally remove the word interim from her title. Yolande Wilburn is now the new County Librarian. Wilburn has moved around a lot in her career, and even worked in the Middle East for awhile, in Dubai. She’s from the Midwest, though…

Listen to Yolande Wilburn 1

She worked in the Los Angeles area, and while visiting Truckee a few years ago, fell in love with Nevada County, and ended up here…

Listen to Yolande Wilburn 2

She had been interim Librarian since the first of the year, when Laura Pappani stepped down to spend more time with her family.

–gf

