Wilburn Named New Nevada County Librarian

She can finally remove the word interim from her title. Yolande Wilburn is now the new County Librarian. Wilburn has moved around a lot in her career, and even worked in the Middle East for awhile, in Dubai. She’s from the Midwest, though…

She worked in the Los Angeles area, and while visiting Truckee a few years ago, fell in love with Nevada County, and ended up here…

She had been interim Librarian since the first of the year, when Laura Pappani stepped down to spend more time with her family.

