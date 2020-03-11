Wilcox Not Seeking Re-Election Blasts Critics

Nevada Irrigation District Board Director Nick Wilcox announced, at the beginning of the Wednesday meeting, that he would not run for a fourth term. Wilcox said he’d originally only intended to serve two terms. He cited health and other personal reasons, mainly the intention to move to Denver to be closer to his two sons. But he also said his past four years have been difficult, due to what he termed “constant attacks” of the Board…

In his statement, Wilcox also said he fears for the long-term well-being of the district, that he worries that the actions and decisions by elements of the current board will have severe long-term consequences that will lead to an uncontrolled downward spiral for the district. Wilcox also recommended a successor to the District Five seat…

John Norton also announced to the Board that he’d like to succeed Wilcox. And one of those “watchdogs”, and Centennial Dam opponent, Pamela Osgood, told Wilcox that they’ve been mostly respectful…

Wilcox’s 19-year-old daughter, Laura, was one of three people killed in a shooting rampage in 2001 at the old Health, Education, and Welfare building in Nevada City and the former Lyon’s Restaurant on Nevada City Highway. He and his wife, Amanda, have been gun control advocates at the State Capitol.