Wild and Scenic Festival Moving To February

Posted: May. 2, 2022 12:44 AM PDT

After two decades of being held during the Martin Luther King Day weekend, the Wild and Scenic Film Festival is moving to President’s Day Weekend next year. Producer Eric Dunn says it stems from two years of it being a virtual event, because of pandemic case surges. He hopes this will help to return to the traditional in-person viewings…

An in-person festival is also a significant boost for area businesses…

The Festival recently marked its 20th anniversary. And 2023 will also be the 40th anniversary of the South Yuba River Citizens League, which sponsors the event. Meanwhile, the film submission period has begun. Organizers welcome shorts and features about such topics as nature, community activism, conservation, energy, climate change, wildlife, and environmental justice.

