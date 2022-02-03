Wild and Scenic Festival Returns To Schools

With no in-person viewings for the second straight year, because of pandemic concerns, organizers of the Wild and Scenic Film Festival are once again offering it at schools and classrooms. From now through the end of March, Nevada as well as Yuba County schools have two options. SYRCL’s River Education Manager, Monique Streit, says that includes staff members hosting a school-wide assembly…

The second option is to purchase grade-appropriate packages online and screen films directly in the classroom. Both options include a companion curriculum that features interdisciplinary hands-on activities. Modules have been created for three grade groupings, designed to empower students to make deeper connections between the films’ central themes. Streit says it’s consistent with SYRCL’s main mission to inspire activism…

For more information, go to “Monique at Yuba River dot-org”.