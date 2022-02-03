< Back to All News

Wild and Scenic Festival Returns To Schools

Posted: Feb. 3, 2022 12:26 AM PST

With no in-person viewings for the second straight year, because of pandemic concerns, organizers of the Wild and Scenic Film Festival are once again offering it at schools and classrooms. From now through the end of March, Nevada as well as Yuba County schools have two options. SYRCL’s River Education Manager, Monique Streit, says that includes staff members hosting a school-wide assembly…

click to listen to Monique Streit

The second option is to purchase grade-appropriate packages online and screen films directly in the classroom. Both options include a companion curriculum that features interdisciplinary hands-on activities. Modules have been created for three grade groupings, designed to empower students to make deeper connections between the films’ central themes. Streit says it’s consistent with SYRCL’s main mission to inspire activism…

click to listen to Monique Streit

For more information, go to “Monique at Yuba River dot-org”.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha