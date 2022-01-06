< Back to All News

Wild and Scenic Festival Virtual Again After All

Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 4:30 PM PST

Add the 20th Annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival to the growing number of events that will, for the second straight year, be a virtual event after all, as COVID cases continue surging from the Omicron variant. But this time organizers are saying it’s a postponement and not a cancellation of the traditional in-person viewings at local theatres. And SYRCL’s Communications and Engagement Director, Betsy Brunner, also cites storm impacts. Thousands of Nevada County residents may not have power restored, including the internet, until early next week, or just a days before the start of the Festival, on January 13th. That’s also disrupted planning efforts…

click to listen to Betsy Brunner

And, hoping to offset another anticipated drop in ticket sales, the festival will be extended again this year, or until January 23rd. In addition to the financial impacts, as well as economic hits from a lack of out-of-town business, Brunner says there’s also the social component that’s lost…

click to listen to Betsy Brunner

As to when in-person viewings might return this year, Brunner says it’s too early to say how that could be done.

