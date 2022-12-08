< Back to All News

Wild and Scenic Film Fest Volunteers Sought

Posted: Dec. 8, 2022 12:29 AM PST

With the Wild and Scenic Film Festival a little over two months away, a Volunteer Open House is being hosted Thursday evening, December 8th, at the office of the South Yuba River Citizens League. The Festival is also returning to traditional in-person viewing, after two years of COVID disruptions that relegated it to a virtual event. SYRCL Community Engagement Manager, Maddie Davis, says they usually need around 500 volunteers for over 800 shifts to put it on…

Davis says they have many people who’ve volunteered in the past, who are dedicated to environmental activism, including preserving the river and its watershed. Some have also been involved over the entire 21-year history of the festival…

The Volunteer Open House is from 5:30 to 6:30 Thursday evening, December 8th. Other volunteering opportunities, including for the River Ambassador program, will also be discussed. The SYRCL office is at 313 Railroad Avenue in Nevada City. The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is also now taking place, for the first time, in February, instead of January. That’s February 16th through the 20th.

