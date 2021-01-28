Wild and Scenic Film Festival Awards

Award winners have been announced from the usual huge array of entries at the 19th Annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival that had to happen virtually, earlier this month. Festival Director Jess Swigonski says the feature film, “The Last Ice”, won Best of Festival, regarding sea ice melting between Canada and Greenland…

Swigonski says the People’s Choice Award was for a film called “River’s End”, in reference to the ongoing water crisis and tug-of-war in Northern California…

And because all the films had to be viewed online instead of in a theatre, Swigonski says they’re still trying to determine the exact Festival attendance…

Most of the award-winning films are still available to rent for online viewing through Sunday, along with both special sessions featuring the winners.