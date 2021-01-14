< Back to All News

Wild and Scenic Film Festival Begins

Posted: Jan. 14, 2021 12:25 AM PST

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival’s 19th year will be like no other. Because of the pandemic continuing in the new year, Festival Director Jess Swigonski says it’s all virtual. But it also provides more flexibility in viewing the 111 films being offered, through their virtual catalogue…

The Festival begins its 11-day run Thursday night, January 14th, and is hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League. Swigonski says around 200 films are usually submitted each year, which are reviewed by a 12-member Program Committee. But this year members, including herself, had to look at the entries alone, although holding Zoom meetings to decide on the choices. She says a series of short local films, of three to 25 minutes, are among the selections…

That film also mentions the impact on the river by NID’s long-discussed Centennial Dam proposal. There will be 13 world premieres. Special guests and panel discussions and workshops, often including the filmmakers, will still be a part of this year’s festival, although online.

