< Back to All News

Wild and Scenic Film Festival In Town

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 12:47 AM PST

For the 17th straight year, what organizers call the largest environmental film festival in the United States is making a stop in Nevada County. The Wild and Scenic Film Festival, a fundraiser for the South Yuba River Citizens League, held the third weekend of January each year, begins Thursday and continues through Martin Luther King Day on Monday. Program Manager Jess Swigonski says about 500 documentary-style films were submitted for this year’s event, the most ever, with wildly varying lengths, from two minutes to two hours. She says about 150 will be featured…

click to listen to Jess Swigonski


There are ten venues. Swigonski says that includes the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley, where, for the first time, 3D films will be featured tonight…

click to listen to Jess Swigonski

Some locally-produced films will also be featured, as usual, mostly at the Veterans Hall in Grass Valley. That includes concerns about the Centennial Dam proposal. Music In The Mountains has also collaborated with SYRCL, featuring music composed by young people inspired by the South Yuba River. Many of films are organized in sessions, with a lot of the producers on hand to answer questions. There are also a number of non-film-related activities, including an Enviro Fair in Nevada City. For ticket information and schedules, go to the website of the Wild and Scenic Film Festival.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha