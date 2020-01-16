< Back to All News

Wild and Scenic Film Festival Opens Tonight

Posted: Jan. 16, 2020 12:02 PM PST

Over 140 films in five days at several different venues in Grass Valley and Nevada City. The 18th Annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival opens tonight, put on by the South Yuba River Citizens League. SYRCL Executive Director Melinda Booth says the films all promote the environment, and lend themselves to the festival setting…

Listen to Melinda Booth 1

The festival opens tonight with 3-D family friendly films at the Gold Miners Inn, and concludes Monday with special screenings of award winner, both in Nevada City and Grass Valley. Booth says while there’s no way you can see every film, the features are screened more than once…

Listen to Melinda Booth 2

Most of the films are short subjects, with one or two feature length films in each session. The festival is a fundraiser for SYRCL, whose mission is to promote and preserve the Yuba River watershed.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha