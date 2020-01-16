Over 140 films in five days at several different venues in Grass Valley and Nevada City. The 18th Annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival opens tonight, put on by the South Yuba River Citizens League. SYRCL Executive Director Melinda Booth says the films all promote the environment, and lend themselves to the festival setting…

The festival opens tonight with 3-D family friendly films at the Gold Miners Inn, and concludes Monday with special screenings of award winner, both in Nevada City and Grass Valley. Booth says while there’s no way you can see every film, the features are screened more than once…

Most of the films are short subjects, with one or two feature length films in each session. The festival is a fundraiser for SYRCL, whose mission is to promote and preserve the Yuba River watershed.

