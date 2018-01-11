It’s one of the events that brings thousands of visitors to Nevada County. The Wild and Scenic Film Festival opens tonight in several venues around Nevada City and Grass Valley. There are 135 films this year that focus on the environment as a fundraiser for the South Yuba River Citizens League. Festival Director Melinda Booth says it’s impossible to see all of the films, but they try to make it as convenient as possible to see as many as you can…

Many of the sessions will also have question-and-answer discussions with the filmmakers either between films or at the end of the session. Booth says there are also films of local interest…

Opening Night tonight features screenings of 3-D films at the Del Oro Theater at 7pm. There’s also a reception and awards ceremony at 151 Union Square from 4:30 to 6:30. There’s a Friday evening session, and then several sessions throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. SYRCL has set up festival headquarters at 315 Commercial Street in Nevada City. You can also find ticket and showtime information at wild-and-scenic-film-festival dot-com.

