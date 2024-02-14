< Back to All News

Wild And Scenic Film Festival Previewed

Posted: Feb. 14, 2024 12:12 AM PST

The 22nd annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival is just one day away, running from Thursday through Monday, on Presidents’ Day weekend. This year there are 13 feature films and 101 short films to choose from. Festival Director Livia Campos de Menzes says that includes 26 world premieres. She says they look for uplifting themes…

De Menzes says the festival will feature many mainstay elements of the past. That includes activist workshops. Also, an art exhibition, in partnership with the Nevada County Arts Council…

Other familiar non-film programming includes youth programs, outdoor excursions, and an EnviroFair, as well as onstage question and answer sessions with filmmakers. One special excursion will be a trip to Gold Crush Climbing Gym, with renowned climber Timmy O’neil. He directed the 2024 Official Selection “Soundscape”, where he and an accomplished blind climber tackle an ascent in the Eastern Sierra. And new elements include Sierra College as a film venue, to help attract a younger audience.

