Wild and Scenic Film Festival Underway

The 21st Annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival begins today, sponsored by the South Yuba River Citizens League. And Event Director, Livia Campos de Menezes, says it’s also the return of in-person viewing at theatres throughout Nevada City and Grass Valley, since before the pandemic began…

19 World Premieres are part of over 100 environmental and adventure films that’ll be shown during the five-day run through President’s Day weekend, including Monday. There are 23 feature-length films. De Menezes says that includes “All That Breathes”, which also has been nominated for an Academy Award this year…

But the bulk of the offerings are 105 short films, some as brief as 11 minutes. There’s also a 3D session and a children’s session of films. The free workshops also return all day Saturday and on Sunday morning. Some of the films will also still be available for virtual viewing, from Sunday through February 26th. The Festival also tours around the world each year to over 180 events. It generates critical funds and increases awareness of grassroots environmental causes.