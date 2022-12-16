< Back to All News

Wild and Scenic Film Lineup Unveiled

Posted: Dec. 16, 2022 12:28 AM PST

18 World Premieres are part of the lineup unveiled for the 21st Annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival. Over 100 environmental and adventure films will be shown during the five-day run in February that includes Presidents Day Weekend. And Festival Director Livia Campos de Menezes says everyone’s looking forward to the return of the traditional in-person format, after two years of only virtual viewing…

There are 23 features and 105 short films that you can find on the festival website, as you consider what tickets to purchase. De Menezes says among seven marquee selections

A 3D film session is also included, along with a kids’ session. Workshops also return. The Wild and Scenic Film Festival runs from February 16th through the 20th.

