Wild DUI Pursuit Starts Near GV Roundabout

There was a fairly lengthy and wild DUI pursuit that started in Grass Valley and ended in the south county, before the driver was arrested. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says 44-year-old Justin Lavis of Concord had reportedly driven over the roundabout at East Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road late Sunday night. That included striking a monument that was not damaged. When officers arrived they found Lavis parked at the nearby Chevron station. But when they approached, he drove off, heading southbound on Highway 49…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says Lavis displayed such drunk driving behavior as crossing over double-yellow lines and varied speeds, at 40 to 60 miles an hour. He eventually pulled over on Joey Court in Alta Sierra before getting out and running toward a home that he apparently believed belonged to his parents. But it was the wrong home…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore described Lavis as uncooperative and combative. He also suffered some puncture wounds, since the K-9 unit also had to be brought in.