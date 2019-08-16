Wild Horses and Burros Adoption Event

Another adoption event is being held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds tomorrow and Sunday in hopes of providing good private care for wild horses and burros. Amy Dumas is with the Bureau of Land Management. She says thinning the herds on their lands helps protect the habitat…

Dumas says they’ll be offering ten mares and geldings, two-to-four-years-old, as well as ten yearling fillies and colts under two years old…

Ten burros of all ages will also be available. Dumas says the herds are near Susanville and Alturas. If you’re interested you must also fill out a form that, among other things, asks for specifics on the facilities you can provide for the animals’ proper care. The animals can also be previewed today, from 2 to 5pm. Adoptions get underway, with an hour-long silent auction, at 9am tomorrow. Animals remaining after bidding will be available for the BLM’s 25-dollar adoption fee until 3pm on Sunday.