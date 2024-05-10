Wild Horses and Burros Up For Adoption Fairgrounds

For the first time in five years, the Bureau of Land Management will be at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, offering adoptions of wild horses and burros. That’s Saturday and Sunday. The 20 wild horses and 10 burros are from ranges in northeast California and northwest Nevada. Doug Satica is the manager of the BLM’s Litchfield Corral, near Susanville, where the animals have been kept. He says they’re healthy and ready for training for a variety of uses and activities. And they go pretty quick…

And prospective adopters can preview the animals, when they arrive at the Fairgrounds at around two this (Fri.) afternoon. The event gets underway at 9am Saturday, with an hour of silent bidding. And Satica says more often than not the training doesn’t end up being as challenging as people feared…

Animals not taken during bidding will be available for an adoption fee of 125 dollars. And untrained animals are also eligible for the Adoption Incentive Program. It offers a-thousand dollars to adopters after they’ve provided good care for a minimum of one year. Of course, you must also fill out an application, either online or at the event.