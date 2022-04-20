Wild Scenic Fest In-Person Films This Weekend

When the Wild and Scenic Film Festival had to be virtual again, in January, due to the omicron surge, organizers stated that theatre viewings would be available later in the year, when cases subsided. And that’s happening, as part of Earth Day activities this weekend, in conjunction with the South Yuba River Citizens League. Event producer, Eric Dunn, says it starts, Saturday morning, with the Family-Friendly program of films at the Del Oro Theatre…

And more field trips are also planned on Saturday. The County Cannabis Alliance is allowing participants to learn about regenerative farming and gain insights into many of the subjects explored in the 2022 official selection film, “Lady Buds”. Dunn says SYRCL also has a Scotch Broom Challenge…

And on Sunday, several films are slated for screening at the Center for the Arts. That includes the People’s Choice, which is called “Inhabitants: An Indigenous Perspective”. “Lady Buds” is the final selection of the day.