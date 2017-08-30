Wildfire And Evacuations North San Juan

North San Juan residents have been evacuated because of a rapidly growing wildfire that began Wednesday afternoon. It’s scorched at least 250 acres, with 4 structures destroyed. It began near Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Road, south of North San Juan and was last reported to be 10% contained. The rate of spread has slowed down, according to Air Attack. All roads between Highway 49 and Oak Tree Road, north of Tyler Foote Road, are under mandatory evacuation orders. Highway 49 is closed at Sweetland Road and Tyler Foote Road. An evacuation center has been opened at First Baptist Church, on Ridge Road in Grass Valley. Pets can also be left at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.