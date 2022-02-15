Wildfire Cleanup Jobs Available

Cleanup also continues from last year’s wildfires, including in Nevada County. We’re one of six counties offering temporary job opportunities. Up to eight-point-nine million dollars is being awarded from the U.S Department of Labor. Phelan Burns, with the Alliance for Workforce Development in Grass Valley, says it’s part of the ongoing National Dislocated Worker Grant program that they help administer…

click to listen to Phelan Burns

Burns says the Alliance office is the place for interested people to contact about how to apply…

click to listen to Phelan Burns

The Department of Labor says the wildfires worsened ongoing lumber shortages which, in turn, made it harder for affected communities to rebuild. The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a major disaster declaration, in August of last year, enabling California to request the funding.