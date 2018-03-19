< Back to All News

Wildfire Damage Assistance Still Available For Schools

Posted: Mar. 19, 2018 12:35 AM PDT

Federal assistance is still available regarding last October’s wildfires. The California Department of Education has announced that two-million dollars is being offered, to help schools that were impacted in Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sonoma, and Yuba Counties. The funding may be used to reimburse expenses for schools that had to close. Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says the Nevada City School of the Arts, on Bitney Springs Road, had to close for a week…

But otherwise, Lay says he’s not aware of any other school in Nevada County that might be able to tap into it. And two-million dollars won’t fund much for eight counties…

Reimbursable expenses may include hiring substitute teachers and renting vans to transport students from temporary housing to alternative school sites. The funds may also be used for mental health assessments and services, and overtime for teachers, counselors, security officers, and other staff.

