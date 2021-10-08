Wildfire Danger Prompts Measure T Passage

The ever-growing wildfire destruction and damage, including closer to home, was likely a major factor in the recent two-thirds passage of Measure T in Truckee. It was on the same ballot, on September 14th, with the recall vote. It levies a special tax of 179 dollars per parcel, each year. Fire Protection District Public Information Officer, Laura Brown, says projects that reduce fuels are generally in two areas: widening residential defensible space and larger land forestry type of work. But work will be somewhat limited until 2023, when the three-point-seven million dollars in new revenue comes in. In the meantime, Brown says they’re planning to complete some previously-funded work in 2022 and also provide green waste pick up in front of homes…

Brown says although the Fire District will move quickly to implement prevention work, it’s important to remember that the fuels problem has been growing for 100 years…

Brown says since the new funding will not be available until 2023, the District will borrow funds from existing operation funds, in order to begin Measure T implementation in the summer of 2022.