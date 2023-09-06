< Back to All News

Wildfire Danger Town Hall In Grass Valley

Posted: Sep. 6, 2023 12:58 AM PDT

Grass Valley residents are being asked to join a conversation, this (Wed.) evening, about reducing the wildfire danger. It’s a special Town Hall-style meeting with the City Council. City Manager Tim Kiser says they’re seeking more feedback that would be used for finding feasible solutions…

Kiser says the city gets a lot of complaints from residents about neighbors not keeping a consistent amount of defensible space, which threatens their homes. But having enough personnel and resources to step up enforcement of the vegetation management ordinance could be a challenge…

A half-percent sales tax increase is expected to be on the March ballot that could generate about three-and-a-half million dollars a year. Kiser says these kinds of meetings would help the city gauge the level of support. This evening’s conversation will also continue at the City Council’s next regular meeting on Tuesday the 12th, with at least a couple of more meetings also expected to allow comments and questions, including for Fire Chief Mark Buttron. The Town Hall meeting begins at 6 this evening.

