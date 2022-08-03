Wildfire Fuels Reduction Along Highway 49

As the peak of the wildfire season approaches, Cal Trans is managing to do some fuels reduction work along a six-mile stretch of Highway 49 in the south county. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says it’s at various locations between Lime Kiln Road and McKnight Way…

Borrayo says, similar to emergency vegetation debris work that was done, because of the December snowstorm, they’ve also hired a contractor to assist them. She says it’s the type of project that’s normally beyond the scope of their crews to do alone. Work will continue, weekdays, between 7am and 5pm, until the rainy season begins. But Borrayo says there’ll be minimal traffic disruptions…

Borrayo says the project won’t likely be completed until the summer of next year.