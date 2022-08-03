< Back to All News

Wildfire Fuels Reduction Along Highway 49

Posted: Aug. 3, 2022 4:55 PM PDT

As the peak of the wildfire season approaches, Cal Trans is managing to do some fuels reduction work along a six-mile stretch of Highway 49 in the south county. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says it’s at various locations between Lime Kiln Road and McKnight Way…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says, similar to emergency vegetation debris work that was done, because of the December snowstorm, they’ve also hired a contractor to assist them. She says it’s the type of project that’s normally beyond the scope of their crews to do alone. Work will continue, weekdays, between 7am and 5pm, until the rainy season begins. But Borrayo says there’ll be minimal traffic disruptions…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says the project won’t likely be completed until the summer of next year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha