Wildfire Mitigation Accelerator Money Approved

Even if Nevada City’s fire tax measure passes on March fifth, the city wouldn’t receive its first full year of revenue until 2025. So, the City Council approved 70-thousand dollars in so-called “accelerator funding” at its Wednesday night meeting. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that, with this money, updates to required plans can be made sooner, and work needed for fire prevention can be done this year instead. 40-thousand dollars will create a Community Wildfire Protection Plan and update the city and county’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan…

Vice-Mayor Gary Peterson also noted that 20-thousand dollars goes toward microgrant programs, including for home hardening. That supports the development of new Firewise Communities and also supports existing ones…

And the remaining ten-thousand dollars will implement the city’s Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Plan. The plan will help identify evacuation bottlenecks, routes, and shelter-in-place locations. Also, green waste disposal and dropoff access. Measure C would raise over 900-thousand dollars a year over five years. It’s a half-percent sales tax increase that needs two-thirds approval.