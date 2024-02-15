< Back to All News

Wildfire Mitigation Accelerator Money Approved

Posted: Feb. 15, 2024 1:50 PM PST

Even if Nevada City’s fire tax measure passes on March fifth, the city wouldn’t receive its first full year of revenue until 2025. So, the City Council approved 70-thousand dollars in so-called “accelerator funding” at its Wednesday night meeting. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that, with this money, updates to required plans can be made sooner, and work needed for fire prevention can be done this year instead. 40-thousand dollars will create a Community Wildfire Protection Plan and update the city and county’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

Vice-Mayor Gary Peterson also noted that 20-thousand dollars goes toward microgrant programs, including for home hardening. That supports the development of new Firewise Communities and also supports existing ones…

click to listen to Gary Peterson

And the remaining ten-thousand dollars will implement the city’s Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Plan. The plan will help identify evacuation bottlenecks, routes, and shelter-in-place locations. Also, green waste disposal and dropoff access. Measure C would raise over 900-thousand dollars a year over five years. It’s a half-percent sales tax increase that needs two-thirds approval.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha