Wildfire Mitigation Activities Heard In Nevada City

Posted: Jan. 26, 2024 12:25 AM PST

With a new Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Plan in place, plus a new coordinator, the Nevada City City Council heard the first of what will be monthly updates at its Wednesday night meeting. A local office of Emergency Services has also been established. The department’s new Community Risk Reduction and Outreach Officer, Evan McLenithan, outlined a number of activities. He said that includes the Deer Creek Hazardous Fuels Project, which is expected to be completed in February…

McLenithan said they’ve also secured a contract for donated goat grazing services at the Old Airport Property. And a project initiation process has been implemented to consider a neighborhood level program focused on defensible space, evacuation, and safe refuge areas. There’s also planning for a Three Slivers Pilot Program, regarding more fuel treatments. And the City Council has approved a home hardening microgrant program for 10-thousand dollars. That’s 100 dollars each for 100 homes. Councilmember Gary Peterson is on the Fire Safety Advisory Committee…

The local OES is also applying for a number of grants. The city has also joined the county’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan. And they’ve also placed a half-percent sales tax increase on the March ballot that would provide additional funding for prevention work.

