Wildfire Numbers Here Buck Statewide Trend

With vegetation still at the driest of the year, the wildfire danger remains high. And through the third week of October, the amount of acreage that’s gone up in smoke in the Cal Fire coverage areas around the state is about double what it was compared to all of 2017, or over 620-thousand. But Public Information Officer Scott McClean says it’s been much more mild for the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, with 323 fires, to date, scorched around 2-thousand-2-hundred acres, compared to 368 fires that burned 12-thousand-670 acres last year…

About 10-thousand of the acres that were extinguished by the Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit were from the Cascade Fire in the Yuba County foothills. The blaze was part of the so-called Wind Complex Fires that started in October of last year, fueled by gusty north winds, that often occur this time of year…

In Nevada County, the two biggest Wind Complex Fires were the Lobo Fire, that consumed 821 acres, mostly in Rough and Ready. Also, the McCourtney Fire, near McCourtney Road and Highway 20, that scorched 76 acres.