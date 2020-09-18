< Back to All News

Wildfire Numbers Here Way Up From A Year Ago

Posted: Sep. 18, 2020 12:01 AM PDT

We haven’t even reached the driest part of the wildfire season and the numbers are startling. The Division Chief for CalFire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, Jim Mathias, says they’ve already had to extinguish three-thousand-838 acres, compared to just one-thousand-898 a year ago. 705 acres was from the Jones Fire in August…

click to listen to Chief Mathias

Mathias says although the Jones Fire could have been a lot worse, threatening Grass Valley at one time, it also could have scorched less acreage. But the timing was bad…

click to listen to Chief Mathias

All those fires were sparked, in less than a day, by unusual low-elevation lightning. The numbers are much more disturbing for CalFire’s entire coverage area around the state, at over 993-thousand acres, compared to just over 23-thousand in 2019. The total number of fires the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit has responded to is also up significantly, at 382. It was only 244 a year ago at this time.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha