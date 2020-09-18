Wildfire Numbers Here Way Up From A Year Ago

We haven’t even reached the driest part of the wildfire season and the numbers are startling. The Division Chief for CalFire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, Jim Mathias, says they’ve already had to extinguish three-thousand-838 acres, compared to just one-thousand-898 a year ago. 705 acres was from the Jones Fire in August…

Mathias says although the Jones Fire could have been a lot worse, threatening Grass Valley at one time, it also could have scorched less acreage. But the timing was bad…

All those fires were sparked, in less than a day, by unusual low-elevation lightning. The numbers are much more disturbing for CalFire’s entire coverage area around the state, at over 993-thousand acres, compared to just over 23-thousand in 2019. The total number of fires the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit has responded to is also up significantly, at 382. It was only 244 a year ago at this time.