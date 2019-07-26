< Back to All News

Wildfire Numbers Low Statewide But Not This Region

Posted: Jul. 25, 2019 6:20 PM PDT

The long winter has kept wildfire numbers down in most of areas of the state so far. But one notable exception is Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, which reports they’ve doused 17-hundred-50 acres, compared to just 196 a year ago. The vast majority of the acreage has been scorched in the lower elevations of Yuba and Placer Counties, including several large grass fires sparked by fireworks. But they’ve responded to 66 fewer fires, or 131. But statewide, Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McClean says there were 750 more fires at this time last year, due to low humidity and more triple digit temperatures…

Meanwhile, the number of acres burned, statewide, has been just 21-thousand acres. It was 153-thousand last year. McClean also says 35 fuel reduction projects funded by the state this year should make a significant difference in keeping the fire danger down, including a project in south Nevada County…

Cal Fire continues to urge people to maintain adequate defensible space around their properties.

